Suspect accused of killing man while wearing clown mask arrested

The man accused of shooting and killing a vicim at at the Citgo gas station on Grand River on Detroit's east side has been arrested and charged since police released his photo last week.

Dravon Jones, 19, was charged in the murder of a 31-year-old man on Halloween night around 7:45 p.m. at the Citgo gas station in the 7000 block of Grand River near Southfield.

Police say the victim was standing in line at the register when he was shot in the back of the head by someone wearing a clown mask.

A witness who knew the victim told FOX 2 the shooting was likely retaliation after the victim allegedly robbed someone of $10 the night before. The shooter and another man immediately fled the scene.

Jones was arraigned Monday and was denied bond on his three charges: first-degree premeditated murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is scheduled for a probable cause conference Monday, and a preliminary examination on Nov. 25 before 36th District Judge Ronald Giles.