Suspect arraigned after double fatal shooting in Pontiac on 4th of July

A man is facing charges after two men were shot and killed Sunday in Pontiac.

Dazon Louis Mathis. 21, is accused of killing Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathon Alvarado-Santiago, 29, outside of a Pontiac residence.

Mathis was arraigned today by 50th District Judge Michael Martinez in Pontiac. Mathis is charged with two counts each of open murder which is a life offense. He is also charged with possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony which is a mandatory two-year prison term.

Mathis is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail without bond.

He is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on July 15 at 1:30 p.m. before Martinez.