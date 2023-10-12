Suspect arraigned for fatal hit-and-run in Chesterfield Township

article

A 25-year-old man from Chesterfield Township was arraigned Thursday for a fatal hit-and-run that took place on Aug. 29.

The suspect, Shane Flaherty, has been cooperating with the Chesterfield Police Department throughout the investigation, according to a police report.

The victim, Bradley Beaubien, was 42-years-old. Beaubien was walking home along Cotton Road attempting to cross the I-94 overpass when he was struck and killed, police said in August.

The stretch of Cotton Road between the Chesterfield Crossing Shopping Center and I-94 has a reputation for speeding vehicles. Combined with a lack of sidewalks and the absence of streetlights, the area has proven to be dangerous.

At the 42nd District Court in New Baltimore, Flaherty was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident while at fault, resulting in death. He faces up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.

Flaherty is out on a $10,000 personal bond, awaiting additional court proceedings, police say.