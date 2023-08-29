Police seek hit-and-run driver that struck, killed Chesterfield Township man

A Chesterfield Township man was killed in a fatal hit-and-run and now, police are looking for the driver.

Bradley Beaubien was walking home along Cotton Road attempting to cross the I-94 overpass when he was struck and killed. Police say whoever was driving, just kept going.

The family says Beaubien, 42, was fatally struck between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police spent most of the morning at the scene. They released a photo of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee between the model years of 2017 to 2021, with damage to the right passenger side headlight and turn signal.

The stretch of Cotton Road between the Chesterfield Crossing Shopping Center and I-94 has a reputation for speeding vehicles. That, combined with a lack of sidewalks and the absence of streetlights, can prove to be dangerous.

"All I heard was a loud thump and no skids or anything because that would have brought me out," said one neighbor who lives nearby.

But it would be morning, around 6:30 a.m. when Chesterfield police were called for a body found in the grass along Cotton Road.

Anyone with information on who the owner of the Grand Cherokee is should call police at (586) 949-2322.



