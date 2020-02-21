Suspect arrested after cameras found in Shelby Twp tanning salon

A person has been taken into custody after several cameras were found at a tanning salon in Shelby Township earlier this month.

Police say three cameras were mounted in the walls of several private rooms inside Chili Pepper's on Van Dyke near 25 Mile. An off-duty officer spotted one of the cameras on Valentine's Day and alerted the business and investigators.

On Friday, a 38-year-old man from Macomb Township was arrested in connection with the hidden cameras.

Police searched his home on Kingsway Drive earlier that day, where the suspect lives with his parents. Authorities tell us the suspect has been involved in this type of behavior in the past.

The suspect has not yet been named.

Managers at Chili Pepper's have since checked the other 13 locations in metro Detroit. No other cameras were found.

Owners there had been offering a $5,000 reward for information that led to the suspect.