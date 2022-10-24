Suspect arrested after firing shots, barricading self in Van Buren Township home for 3 hours

A suspect is in custody after police say he fired shots then barricaded himself inside a Van Buren Township home Monday morning.

Police were called at 12:34 a.m. about someone indiscriminately firing shots in the 800 block of Sumpter Road. Police said they heard shots fired inside the home when they arrived, so they took cover and established a perimeter.

When officers contacted the suspect, he was agitated and not willing to speak with them.

The Western Wayne Special Operations Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene. The suspect came out after about three hours and was arrested without further incident, police said.

There were no reported injuries. The suspect is at the Van Buren Township Police Department pending charges.