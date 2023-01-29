Suspect arrested after setting Macomb County operations van on fire

A suspect was arrested after he set a Macomb County faculty and operation van on fire early Sunday morning.

On January 29, at approximately 2 a.m., the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Clemens Fire Department were dispatched to a suspected fire at the Macomb County parking structure.

Upon arrival, a Macomb County Facilities and Operations vehicle was on fire. After an investigation by police, they learned it was intentionally set on fire.

The suspect was arrested shortly after. There was no major damage to the parking structure.

