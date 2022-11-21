Suspect arrested after shooting driver with BB gun, blowing out car window on I-696

A Metro Detroit driver was shot at by someone wielding a BB gun over the weekend.

The Michigan State Police received a report around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 20 when a call came in that someone had been struck by a BB gun while driving on I-696 in Warren.

Troopers observed a wound from a BB pellet on the victim's arm after meeting with them. They also saw the rear passenger window had been shattered and there was damage to the dashboard panel.

The incident happened between Hoover and Mound Road in Warren, a tweet from MSP said.

Police were able to locate the suspect vehicle in Dearborn Heights and obtained a search warrant for the residence. Several pieces of evidence were located inside the home and the vehicle.

The suspect was later located and lodged at the Macomb County Jail. A review from he prosecutor is pending.