Suspect arrested after threatening to shoot Macomb County McDonald's employees

A suspect is in custody after he threatened to shoot employees at a Macomb County McDonald's restaurant Wednesday.

The suspect called the restaurant on Main Street in Richmond numerous times around 3:30 p.m. threatening workers.

Employees called police, who identified a suspect, and sent out a statewide notice. Clinton Township police arrested the suspect, who is now in the Macomb County Jail pending charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 586-727-4000.