Man accused of shooting up Livonia Taco Bell after argument with off-duty employee

Police say a man shot up a Livonia Taco Bell after getting into an argument with an off-duty employee Dec. 2.

According to police, Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was a customer at the restaurant at 15055 Middlebelt when he overheard the phone conversation of an off-duty worker who was waiting for a ride. Police said Jackson did not like the language the person was using and started arguing with them.

Once given his food, Jackson was asked to leave. Police said he did but returned to the area about 30 minutes later, at 7:30 p.m., and started shooting at the restaurant from across Middlebelt.

Police said he hit the building and vehicles driving on the road. No one was hurt.

Witnesses and surveillance video led them to Jackson, who was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with discharge of a weapon into a building and felony firearm. His bond was set at $50,000, 10%.