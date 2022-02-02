Suspect arrested in Texas after fatal shooting at Eastpointe apartment complex; accomplice found in Kansas

article

A search for a suspected shooter in Eastpointe led police to Texas, where he was arrested without incident.

Dennis Carlton Evans, 60, is accused of shooting a 50-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man at an apartment complex at 16481 10 Mile Rd. on Jan. 27. The woman survived and is listed as stable, police said. The man, identified as Dorian Raphael Mitchell, died.

Police said they worked with numerous local, state, and federal agencies to track down Evans in San Antonio, where he was arrested without incident.

Evans, who has previously served time in prison for murder, is charged with homicide-murder first degree-premeditated; three counts of weapons-felony firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon; and delivery/manufacture narcotic (50-449 grams).

A female, who has not been named by police, was arrested in Kansas. She is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

The motive is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Brian Showers at 586-445-5100, ext 1028.