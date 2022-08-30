Suspect at large after shooting in parking lot of Southland mall in Taylor

article

Police are investigating after a person was shot in the parking lot of the Southland Center in Taylor on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, there was a confrontation outside the mall just after 1 p.m. The suspect fired one shot, hitting the victim in the shoulder.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are still looking for the shooter, but did not provide a description of the suspect.