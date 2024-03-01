Suspect barricades self for hours after fatal River Rouge shooting

A suspect accused of shooting and killing someone in River Rouge is in custody after an hours-long standoff that ended early Friday.

Police were called about the fatal shooting in the 200 block of Goodell Street just before 8 p.m. Thursday for a shooting. After the crime, the shooter fled. Police located him at a home on Beechwood and attempted to get him to come out, but he wouldn't.

"We attempted to talk him out. The shooter refused to exit the house, so we ended up setting up that perimeter," River Rouge Deputy Chief Dasumo Mitchell said.

The SWAT team was called as authorities negotiated with the man for hours. During the standoff, police were able to safely get a woman and children out of the home.

Eventually, the suspect was arrested without incident, and the scene cleared around 3:30 a.m.

"Couldn't have gone any better. This is the outcome we were looking for," Mitchell said. "We wanted to bring him out safe, no one harmed."

The investigation is ongoing.