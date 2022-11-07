Suspect behind Farmington shooting of man who reported tires were slashed arrested

article

The man behind a shooting in Farmington that police suspect was targeted has been arrested.

Sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack that a male suspect was picked up by U.S. Marshals on Friday after a man was shot near his home last week. The victim previously called police about his tires being slashed before calling back minutes later to report he had been shot.

An inmate search in Oakland County confirmed the suspect as Matthew Miquel Jones, who has been charged with assault with intent to murder and other weapons crimes.

Jones was arrested for his involvement in a shooting last week at a home on Slocum Drive on Nov. 1.

According to police, the victim had called 911 to report the tires on his truck had been slashed. Minutes later, he called police again saying he had been shot.

Officers who responded found the man on the ground next to his pickup truck. He was taken to a hospital and was last reported in critical condition. The deputy director of public safety told FOX 2 the victim had gone into surgery hours after calling police.

"When we arrived we found a gentleman down on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," said Deputy Director Bob Houhanisin. "We are collecting footage right now and putting together a timeline be able to establish a suspect and motive."

Houhanisin said the earlier call about slashed tires points to signs the shooting was targeted.

However, police were unable to discern why the victim may have been targeted while they rendered aid to him.

"Absolutely we think it is a targeted attack," said Houhanisin. "We have no worries for the citizens at large. We don't believe anyone else is in danger."