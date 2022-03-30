Suspect charged after brother and sister found dead in Eastpointe

article

A man is facing charges in connection with the murder of a brother and sister in Eastpointe.

Jerel McCrary, 30, was extradited back to Michigan from Ohio, and charged with two counts of homicide and two counts of felony firearm.

McCrary is accused of killing 62-year-old Cedic Fields and 56-year-old Kenny Burks on Friday.

Police said the victims were found shot to death in the 15000 block of Veronica around 7:30 p.m. McCrary fled before police arrived but was arrested around 1 a.m. Saturday in Bowling Green, Ohio.

McCrary is being held without bond.