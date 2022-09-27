Suspect charged after man fatally stabbed in chest in Pontiac

article

A man is facing charges after authorities say he killed another man last week in Pontiac.

Maurice Rushton, 62, is accused of stabbing 36-year-old Larry James Lewis-Lefler in the chest in the 600 block of West Huron, near Webster Elementary School, around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Lewis-Lefler, who was from Waterford Township, tried to flee after the stabbing but collapsed. He was taken to a hospital, where he died early Friday.

Read Next: Woman charged after man attacked with machete

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Rushton was arrested at his home in the 100 block of Monroe Street about 30 minutes after the stabbing.

Authorities said they were still working to determine a motive, but did note that the men were seen arguing before the stabbing.

Rushton was arraigned on an open murder charge Tuesday and is being held without bond. He is due back in court Oct. 6.

Authorities said Rushton has previous convictions for larceny from a person in 2005, assault with a dangerous weapon in 2015, and human trafficking resulting in injuries in 2017.