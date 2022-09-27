Woman charged after man riding bike to work attacked with machete

article

A woman is facing charges after police say she attacked a man with a machete Friday morning in Mt. Clemens.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the 19-year-old victim was riding his bike to work around 7 a.m. when 28-year-old Michelle Thomas allegedly started stabbing him near Church Street and Gratiot.

Witnesses called 911 and gave a description of Thomas, who was found a few blocks away still carrying the weapon, authorities said.

Investigators said they haven't found a link between the suspect and the victim.

Thomas is charged with assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon. Her bond was set a $100,000 cash/surety, and if she posts bond, she must wear a GPS tether and cannot have contact with the victim.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is hospitalized.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 586-783-8118.