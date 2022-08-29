Suspect charged after man found shot to death on Detroit porch

article

A man is accused of shooting and killing another man on the porch of a Detroit home Thursday morning.

Larnell Fredrick Smith, 34, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the death of 32-year-old Dijon Nelson.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the men, who are both from Detroit, had a discussion at a home in the 17840 block of Maine Street around 8:05 a.m. Smith is accused of pulling out a handgun and shooting Nelson multiple times.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith was arraigned Sunday, and given a $500,000. He will be back in court Sept. 8 for a probable cause conference.