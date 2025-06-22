Expand / Collapse search

Suspect charged after shooting two Southgate officers

By Nathan Vicar
Published  June 22, 2025 10:04am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A Wayne man who triggered an hours-long manhunt after two Southgate police officers were shot and hospitalized on June 19 has been charged.
    • Jeremiah Kent, 20, of Wayne, is facing multiple charges, including three counts of assault with intent to murder.
    • Police say the shooting happened on Northline Road at Village Park Drive at 4:10 p.m. at the Reserve Apartment.

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man who triggered an hours-long manhunt after two Southgate police officers were shot and hospitalized has been charged, the Wayne County prosecutor announced Sunday.

Jeremiah Kemp, 20, of Wayne, faces multiple charges: three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of discharging a firearm causing serious impairment, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and seven counts of felony firearm.

Jeremiah Kent

The backstory:

Around 4 p.m. on June 19, officials say three Southgate police officers were dispatched to the Reserve Apartments on Northline Road at Village Park Drive, where it is alleged that Kemp was on the second floor with a handgun. 

The officers found him in a laundry room, where he reportedly fired and struck two officers in their legs. Both officers are expected to recover. 

A third officer was not injured.

Following the shooting, Kemp reportedly jumped out of a second-story window and fled the scene. 

Authorities located and arrested him several hours later.

What's next:

Kemp is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday.

Crime and Public SafetySouthgate