Suspect charged in a violent assault and rape of Northville couple during robbery

Two suspects have been arrested in a violent armed robbery and sexual assault in Northville Township on Jan 20.

The attacks happened inside a residence at Eight Mile Road and Silver Spring Drive involving a man being assaulted and a woman raped leading to the arrests of suspects from Detroit and Taylor.

The Detroit suspect is identified as 29-year-old Javon Bryant Anderson. The Taylor suspect has not been named yet, pending on his federal arraignment, and was transferred to federal custody to face federal weapons charges.

The male resident was lured outside and beaten, then was forced back inside his residence where he was continually assaulted, police say. At that point the suspect sexually assaulted a female inside the home while the male victim and 1-year-old were held at gunpoint.

Anderson’s bond was set at $500,000. His next court date is Feb. 16.

"Through intensive investigative efforts, the Northville Township Police identified two suspects," said Northville Township police in a release. "On Feb. 5, in a coordinated effort involving the Northville Township Detective Bureau, FBI SWAT, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, Michigan State Police, and the Canton Special Operations Group, search warrants were executed at residences in Taylor and Detroit.

"The operation resulted in the successful apprehension of 29-year-old Detroit resident Javon Bryant Anderson and a second involved individual."