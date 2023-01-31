Suspect charged with murder after man found shot to death on Southfield Freeway ramp

article

Police identified the suspect shooter after a man was found dead on a freeway ramp in Detroit last week.

Rayquin Desean Patrick, 22, was charged Tuesday with premeditated first-degree murder and felony firearms charges.

The victim, who was also 22, was found on the ramp from the northbound Southfield Freeway onto I-96 around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 23.

Police said the victim was shot in a vehicle along the freeway then pushed out on the ramp. The shooting wasn't random – Patrick knew the victim.

"This was excellent police work by our detectives. They were able to develop a suspect and get him off our streets. We will continue to vigorously investigate these crimes on our freeways and seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said.