Suspect charged with shooting 6 people at Eastpointe bar

A Detroit man has been charged with 11 felonies and is being held on a $5 million bond for shooting six people at Eastpointe's Last Call Bar on Sunday.

Lenny Whitfield, 47, was arraigned Tuesday on five counts of assault with intent to murder, five counts of felony firearm, and one count felon in possession of a gun. He was arraigned and ordered held on a $5 million cash bond.

Lenny Whitfield, 47, was charged with 11 felonies for a shooting at an Eastpointe bar.

On Friday, an argument broke out at the bar and spilled out onto the street. Witnesses say a man who had been kicked out of the bar earlier reportedly started firing in the parking lot, hitting six people.

Among those injured was a woman shot in the stomach and a man shot in the face. Friends of 34-year-old Jared Glenn held a vigil at Last Call Bar on Sunday as he remains in critical condition in the hospital.

"It's pure evil. There is no reason to pull out a gun if you're mad at somebody," said friend Stephanie Kennedy.

Friends said Glenn ran up to try and help a friend who was on the ground when he was shot in the face.

Eastpointe police arrested the alleged shooter, now identified as Whitfield, within 24 hours but are also looking for this man, possibly involved.