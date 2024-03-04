Suspect charged with YMCA attack of 80-year-old in Farmington Hills

article

A 20-year-old Farmington Hills man has been charged with an assault of an elderly man at a Metro Detroit YMCA last Friday.

Malik Ali Smith is charged with assault with intent to murder, which carries with it a sentence of up to life in prison if convicted.

He is accused of attacking the victim after exchanging words inside the locker room of the Farmington Hills YMCA at about 10:45 a.m. on March 1.

A witness, who FOX 2 has learned is former Michigan football great Braylon Edwards, heard what sounded like a physical altercation and went to see what happened, He said he discovered the 80-year-old man slumped over the counter and saw the suspect slam the elderly man's head into the counter.

Edwards intervened and pulled Smith off the victim. Smith then fled before being arrested nearby.

The elderly man remains hospitalized in critical condition.

"This was a vicious, senseless attack," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "I commend the witness who intervened, and we will, seek justice for this victim."

The Court set Smith's bond at $250,000 cash/surety, no 10%. A probable cause conference is set for March 13, 2024, at 1:30 pm before Judge Marla Parker. The defendant remains in custody at the Oakland County Jail.