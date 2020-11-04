Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting on Detroit's southwest side

Detroit police have confirmed an officer has shot and killed a suspect who has fled from law enforcement early Wednesday morning.

Police initially responded to reports of shots being fired into an occupied dwelling on the 2300 Block of Cabot in Southwest Detroit.

When police spotted the suspect, they pursued him.

While in pursuit, the individual began firing at police, who returned fire and eventually striking the perpetrator.

Law enforcement then administered life-saving procedures until emergency services arrived and took him to the hospital.

Police later confirmed the suspect died of their injuries.

Detroit police investigate a shooting on the southwest side after a man open-fired into a home.

No officers were injured, Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.

Police later found three shell casings that were discharged by a weapon the suspect had been using.