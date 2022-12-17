Suspect falls while trying to run from Inkster traffic stop

A passenger in a vehicle stopped for speeding in Inkster didn't get far when he tried to run from police Thursday night.

Michigan State Police pulled over the vehicle around 8:05 p.m. in the area of Glenwood and Eastern. The passenger, who was unbuckled, did not have identification and was asked to step out of the vehicle.

While talking with police, the suspect tried to run but fell. After a struggle, he was arrested, police said. Troopers learned he had three probation warrants for resisting police and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He was medically cleared at a hospital then taken to the Wayne County Jail.