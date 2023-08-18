Suspect fatally shot after using car as a weapon during deputy arrest in Pontiac: Sheriff

A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting where the man allegedly used his car as a weapon Friday morning.

Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call in Pontiac of a car blocking a driveway, finding the suspect sleeping in the driver's seat. The deputy opened the door, saw a gun inside, took the weapon and placed it on the roof of the car, telling the suspect to put his hands behind his back.

The suspect then allegedly tried to resist when a second deputy opened the passenger door - and that is when he put the car in gear. The deputy on the passenger side was hanging on.

The suspect then crashed into a patrol car, curb, and street sign when the deputy on the passenger side fired a shot, hitting him. He later died at the hospital.

"The individual was paroled on June 21st of this year," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "And was on parole active parole supervision until September 2024."

Bouchard said the suspect's pistol was a stolen Glock .45 with an extended magazine that had 17 rounds of ammunition in it.

The deputy was injured and treated at the hospital and is expected to recover.