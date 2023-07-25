Suspect fires multiple shots in parking lot of Royal Oak Township apartment

Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Royal Oak Township apartment late Monday.

A caller said she was standing in the parking lot of the complex on Fitzgerald between Mendota and Scotia around 10:45 p.m. with her boyfriend when they saw a male fire four shots. He then got into a vehicle and left.

When Michigan State Police arrived, they found nine shell casings.

Police said no victims were found. Residents troopers talked to said they didn't see anything and had thought they heard fireworks.

An investigation is ongoing.