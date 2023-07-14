Suspect found hiding in bushes covered in mud after Southfield vehicle break-ins

article

A suspect wanted for breaking into vehicles early Friday in Southfield was caught after he tried hiding in bushes.

Police were called to the 25000 block of Briarbank around 3:30 a.m. on a report of suspects breaking into vehicles. When they arrived, they found a male covered in mud in the bushes and a female in the driver's seat of the suspect vehicle.

Both suspects were arrested. Police said there may be a third suspect still on the run.

Police also said a gun may have been stolen, but the weapon hasn't been located.