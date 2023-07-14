'Like a plane crash': High-speed Detroit chase ends when driver slams into parked vehicles

A high-speed crash that began near Detroit's west side Friday morning ended with a crash on the east side.

The chase started near Telegraph and Joy roads around 4 a.m. and ended more than 15 miles away when the suspect crashed into two parked vehicles near Harper and Gratiot.

"I said, ‘Oh my God, I hope that’s not my truck,'" said the owner of one of the vehicles. "I heard a boom, boom, like an explosion."

The impact of the crash was so strong that a Ford F-150 was pushed about a block away into a field.

"It was a loud explosion. It sounded like an accident, like a plane crash or something," the owner of the truck said. "I came outside. I saw my truck pushed all the way over there."

Sources say the suspect Detroit police were pursuing was wanted in connection with a homicide.

The suspect was injured and taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

