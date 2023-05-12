Suspect held without bond after fatal Pontiac shooting

article

A man is accused of fatally shooting another man Monday in Pontiac.

Maurice Eugene Sanders, 32, is charged with open murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and felon in possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting of Wyatt Earp Gean, 66.

Gean was shot in the chest during an argument in the 700 block of Whittemore Street just before 3 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he died in surgery.

Investigators linked the shooting to Sanders, who was arrested later that day.

Authorities say Sanders has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2007 in Florida. He also has a record from 2013 in Georgia. Some of his prior convictions include vehicle theft, drug possession, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and fleeing from police.