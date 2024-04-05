Suspect in Ann Arbor shooting on Main Street has criminal history, including child abuse

article

A suspect in a downtown Ann Arbor shooting faced a Washtenaw County judge Friday.

Joshua Dye was arraigned on assault with intent to murder, felonious assault, felony firearm, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was given a $1 million cash surety bond for the March 24 shooting in the 200 block of N. Main Street. The victim survived, but faces a long road to recovery.

Dye was recently arrested by the US Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force.

"The allegations are the defendant shot an unarmed person with no prior connection, no altercation, at 2 p.m. on a Sunday at Main, right downtown as the individual was getting into a car and trying to close the door," said Washtenaw Assistant Prosecutor Alyson Robbins.

Robbins said the detective working the case spoke to the victim and the victim's mother, adding that the injuries are severe.

"They have been in and out of the hospital, two surgeries," she said. "These charges are obviously very significant."

Robbins said the suspect's criminal history was disturbing, including a child abuse conviction from 2009 involving a 2-year-old in the first degree.

"The facts of that case are devastating," Robbins said. "In 2022 he had a (malicious destruction of property) that had several weapons charges dismissed."

Robbins said that In 2023, Dye also was convicted of breaking and entering.

Det. Brett Rougeau of the Ann Arbor Police Department also weighed in, during the hearing - testifying to the danger Dye presented to the community.

"Unprovoked violent act in downtown Ann Arbor," said Rougeau. "The victim was trying to walk away from the situation and chased down and stalked and then shot as he was trying to remove himself from the situation.

"Frankly, were it not for the fact we were so close to a level one trauma center, he might not be alive today."

