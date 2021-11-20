Suspect in custody after man killed in Ypsilanti Township

A suspect was arrested at the scene after a 34-year-old man was killed Monday in Ypsilanti Township.

Authorities were called to the 1700 block of Smith Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found Laron Donta Henning, of Ypsilanti, who had been shot multiple times.

Henning was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities said Gary Demonn Chambers, 27, was arrested at the scene in connection with the murder. He is charged with open murder, and his bond was set at $500,000.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Washtenaw County Det. Mike Babycz at babyczm@washtenaw.org or 734-260-9602. Anonymous tips can be reported to 734-973-7711.