Suspect in custody after pointing gun at driver during Taylor road rage incident
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man who pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident Wednesday in Taylor is in custody.
Police say the 24-year-old man started yelling at another driver while stopped at a red light in the area of Wick and Telegraph around 10 p.m. He also pointed a handgun at the other driver.
Within minutes, police located the suspect, pulled him over, and arrested him without incident. Officers also recovered the handgun and ammunition.