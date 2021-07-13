Suspect in shooting at unlicensed Detroit banquet hall arrested, one more sought

Detroit Police said one person was arrested for the shooting of 6 people, including one fatally, at a banquet hall that police said was unlicensed.

Interim Detroit Police Chief James White announced on Tuesday that a suspect was arrested for the shooting but they're still trying to determine what led to the shooting at Chalmers Banquet Hall.

It was around 2 a.m. on Tuesday when gunshots erupted at the banquet hall near Chalmers and I-94 in Detroit. A total of 6 people were shot, including a 27-year-old man who was in a wheelchair from a previous shooting. That man died from his injuries.

During a press update Tuesday afternoon, White said they were closing in on a suspect. Just a few minutes after he finished his update, a 30-year-old man was announced as being in custody. Police said they're searching for another suspect.

Family members said the man had 12 siblings and was an innocent bystander. But White said this was a targeted shooting at an event where more than 100 people were gathered.

He also said there were previous issues with the business over the past several years and that the banquet hall has not had proper licensing since at least 2013.

The business has changed hands at least six times over the past five or six years. Police said there have been violations in the past, including the shooting of six people back in 2015.