Suspect killed by Detroit police after beating, sexually assaulting girlfriend while holding her hostage

Detroit police say a man killed by officers had beaten and sexually assaulted his girlfriend inside a west side home before he came out with a gun and was shot.

Police responded to the 19000 block of Schaefer Highway on Sunday evening after the 58-year-old suspect allegedly brandished a firearm during a fight with his girlfriend, a 53-year-old woman. Police said the suspect was upset over a relationship the woman had had with an unknown man.

The suspect brandishing a gun led to a struggle between the victim's uncle and the suspect. The suspect was struck twice when the gun went off during a struggle.

Two witnesses then fled the home, leaving the suspect, who was recently released from prison, with the victim. The assaults happened while the suspect was barricaded inside the home with the victim, police said.

"For hours we sat out here. I think it was around like maybe 7, the gentleman opened the door and he was yelling he’ll never go back to prison. That's when the police told me and my friend to go inside. We just been stuck in the house until this morning," neighbor Del Dickerson said. "Up until the guy yelling out the door I didn’t know which house it was in I’m right across the street, and I’m like this is getting real."

Police negotiated with the man during a 13-hour standoff and eventually got the victim out of the house. She told police the man had several guns in the house.

Officers said they heard a single gunshot before firing gas canisters into the home to smoke out the suspect. He then exited the home with a firearm and pointed it at the officer. The officer fired a single shot, killing the suspect Monday morning.

"He exits the side of the home with a gun in hand, points the gun at one of the officers. Fearing for his safety, officer fired one shot," Detroit Police Chief James White said.