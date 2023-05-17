Suspect on the run after woman stabbed to death in Roseville, another assault in St. Clair Shores

Police are looking for a suspect after stabbings Wednesday morning in Roseville and St. Clair Shores.

A woman was found stabbed to death in the parking lot of Belle Tire at 32700 Gratiot Ave. near Little Mack in Roseville around 6 a.m. Sources said the woman was near the air pump and her throat was slit.

Roseville police are working with St. Clair Shores police because they are investigating an assault with a dangerous weapon that appears to involve the same suspect.

The suspect is a white man who is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 160-180 pounds. He has short blond hair. He was wearing a red sweater and brown pants.

He is believed to be armed with a 4-inch fixed-blade hunting knife with a black handle and black blade. He was driving a dark-colored Chevrolet HHR with a chrome front end.

Police are also investigating a Buick Regal that was found near the body with its door open.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roseville police at 586-777-6700.