Suspect punches Warren police officer in head, throws another officer off porch during shooting investigation

Police say a shooting suspect assaulted two Warren officers who were investigating the crime Monday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Van Dyke and 8 Mile around 3:40 a.m. on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, two people ran into a home and refused to come out.

While police tried to get them out, investigators determined that shots were fired into the air and no one was hurt. They also identified a 23-year-old man as a suspect, police said.

Around 6 a.m., the suspect came outside. When police approached him, he allegedly resisted arrest. Police said the man punched an officer in the head and threw a wooden spoon at officers. He also allegedly threw another officer off the porch.

Police Tased the man, though it only had a minimal effect, and subdued him. While taking the suspect to jail, police say he damaged the door of the patrol vehicle by kicking it.

"Sadly, these incidents are occurring more often with officers being at high risk every time they put on their uniform," Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. "Our officers were investigating a report of shots fired and went to take the suspect into custody for the safety of the community. One officer sustained a laceration which required stitches, with at least two others officers suffering injuries which required medical attention."

During a search of the home, a handgun and other evidence were found, police said.

Charges are pending against the suspect.