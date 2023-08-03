Suspect robs Ann Arbor gas station at gunpoint after asking clerk for lottery tickets

After asking to buy lottery tickets at an Ann Arbor gas station Tuesday night, a man pulled out a gun and robbed the store.

Police say the man walked into the Shell at 3240 Washtenaw around 10:50 p.m. and asked about lottery tickets before pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the clerk. When the suspect demanded the tickets and money from the register, the clerk complied and the suspect fled. No one was hurt.

The suspect is believed to be connected to other similar armed robberies that happened July 28 at 2955 Packard and July 29 at 3031 Washtenaw.

Police described the suspect as Black with a thin build. He is 30-35 years old and stands about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a light gray zip-up hoodie and light gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.