Suspect seen pinning man against wall with truck at Utica Dave and Busters arrested

The man who was caught on video driving his truck into someone and pinning them against a wall at a Utica arcade business has been arrested.

Utica police say this man drove his truck toward a man he got into a fight with at a Dave and Busters

Detective Greg Morabito with the Utica police confirmed the man was in police custody after being located early Monday morning in Rochester Hills.

The suspect had been sought in a police investigation at a Dave and Busters after an altercation between him and another man resulted in him driving his truck at the victim, ramming him against a wall.

Footage taken from a parked car followed people walking along a sidewalk before a white SUV could be seen taking a hard left turn toward them.

Morabito said last week that the scene had escalated after the suspect accidentally hit the victim while inside the arcade. "There were no apologies exchanged, and the victim then went over to the suspect and some words were exchanged, which caused it to escalate."

Management eventually told the men to leave the arcade after a fight between the two broke out around 10 p.m.

Soon after, the man was filmed driving his truck toward the victim.

"Once it got outside, the suspect got into his GMC pickup truck and ran the victim down, and when he ran him down, he pushed him up against the wall of the building, literally struck the building," Morabito said.

No one was seriously hurt during the confrontation.

Police declined to comment on potential charges the man could face and instead will leave things up to the Macomb County prosecutor.

The man is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.