Suspect sentenced to 30-60 years for Detroit mass shooting that killed 3

The Brief Jony Alatto was sentenced to 30-60 years in prison for a 2022 mass shooting. According to previous court testimony, Alatto walked into a suspected drug house in Detroit and started shooting. Three people were killed and two others were wounded.



Jony Saad Alatto, 33, learned his sentence Monday after several surviving victims and loved ones of those murdered gave victim impact statements.

The backstory:

According to previous court testimony, Alatto walked into a suspected drug house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot Avenue in August 2022, stole crack, and started shooting.

Two women were wounded, while three people, ages 76, 55, and 41, were killed.

"The only thing I want to know is why? Because my life will never be the same after that day," said Yolanda Stringer, who survived being shot, during her victim impact statement.

Alatto was arrested two years later. He was charged with nearly two dozen crimes, but most of those charges were dismissed after he pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder.

"I let the drugs control my life," Alatto said while apologizing during his sentencing.