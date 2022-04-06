WATCH: Police seek suspect who set vehicle on fire in Detroit parking lot

article

Detroit police are looking for a suspect who lit a vehicle on fire in a parking lot last month.

Surveillance video showed the suspect walking up to a 2008 Dodge Caliber that was parked in the 3300 block of Lawton just after 4 a.m. March 6. He set the Caliber on fire then ran from the scene.

Watch the video below.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect, but they said he may have suffered burns on his arms and face while committing the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-628-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.