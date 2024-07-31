Suspect shooting pets with BB gun • Stellantis buyouts • Police look for more victims after sexual assaults

Shelby Township police fear there may be more victims of a man accused of sexually assaulting a family member and then trying to flee the country.

Officers began investigating 32-year-old Joel Quintana-Dominguez on July 15 after learning that he may have sexually assaulted a minor who was not even a teenager yet.

During the investigation, police learned via a tip that Quintana-Dominguez, who is in the United States illegally and was previously deported, was possibly going to flee the country. They were able to locate him at a mobile home park in Macomb County and arrest him before he could leave.

Quintana-Dominguez was charged on July 19 with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. His bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety.

"I am disgusted and sickened after hearing the details of this case on what Quintana-Dominguez is being charged with. I am also appalled to hear that he had been deported in the past and was able to find his way back into the United States," Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide said.

Victims of Quintana-Dominguez are asked to contact the Shelby Township Police Department.

Stellantis offers buyouts

Stellantis is offering buyouts to employees working in the U.S. as it works to cut costs.

In a statement sent to FOX 2, the automaker said it was offering voluntary separation packages to workers "in certain functions" within the company, with more information expected to be sent to eligible employees later in August.

"As Stellantis continues to address inflationary pressures and, importantly, provide consumers with affordable vehicles at the highest quality, we remain focused on taking the necessary actions to reduce our costs to protect the long term sustainability of the company," the statement read.

In its latest earnings report, the carmaker reported its profits were down nearly 50% in the first six months of 2024, the Associated Press reported last week.

Woodhaven pets shot with BB gun

Someone is traversing a Woodhaven neighborhood with a BB gun and shooting pets.

"Our pets are part of our family as well, so it hurts," said Kenisa Barkai. "To do that to animals, no matter a cat or a dog - whoever did that, it’s just very sick."

Barkai's Australian shepherd Abby was wounded by a BB when she was shot in the leg on Arlington Drive.

Another neighbor on the street, Jennifer Cooper, said one of her cats came home with a wound on her face. She thought it as from a fight before another one of her cats was hurt.

"(Then) about a week ago the other one came home and had what looked like a bullet shot into its head," said Cooper.

Investigators believe the assailant lives in the area. They're hoping someone can provide security video or assistance in catching the person behind the attacks.

"Don’t harm animals because we're going to take it very seriously and we're going to find you and we're going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," said Woodhaven Police Det/Lt. David Toler.

Customers say contractor abandoned projects

A contractor is facing multiple accusations from dissatisfied customers, alleging that he abandoned construction projects without completing them.

Customers such as Rita and Dave Negro claim they received nothing but excuses and incomplete work after paying Brandon Bialzcyk of B & B Concrete and Construction in Romulus, ultimately leading them, and others, to take legal action against him.

"We gave him the money, and he just disappeared," said Dave Negro.

FOX 2's Rob Wolchek discovered that Brandon is not licensed in Michigan or Ohio, as he's claimed – prompting more customers to come forward with similar grievances about shoddy work and a lack of accountability.

Even when confronted by Wolchek, Brandon displayed a lack of awareness or responsibility towards the accusations and unfinished work, although he did promise to address the claims.

Listeria concerns prompt numerous recalls

Check your fridge and pantry - numerous products are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Nineteen products sold at Kroger, including fresh produce and salsa, were recalled after potential listeria contamination was discovered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) through routine sampling.

Also, more Boar's Head deli meat has been added to a nationwide recall.

An additional 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat products have been recalled as part of an ongoing investigation into a deadly outbreak of listeria food poisoning.

The new recall includes 71 products made between May 10 and July 29 under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names.

This is in addition to the over 200,000 Boar’s Head products that were recalled on July 26.

It'll be another hot, humid, and, at times, wet day.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh assassinated

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said early Wednesday, and Hamas blamed Israel for the attack.

Israel has vowed to kill Haniyeh and other leaders of Hamas over the group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw some 250 others taken hostage.

An Israeli military spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Israel often doesn’t when it comes to assassinations carried out by their Mossad intelligence agency.

Hamas said Haniyeh was killed "in a Zionist airstrike on his residence in Tehran after he participated in the inauguration of Iran’s new president."

"Hamas declares to the great Palestinian people and the people of the Arab and Islamic nations and all the free people of the world, brother leader Ismail Ismail Haniyeh a martyr," the terse statement said.