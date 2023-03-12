Suspect shoots driver after crash on Southfield Freeway in Detroit

A driver was shot after a crash on Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon on Southfield near I-96 Freeway.

Police say two drivers were involved in a crash, and after the crash, they both got into an argument with each other.

One of the drivers then fled the scene of the crash. The other driver had a relative come to the crash and was waiting in their car for a tow truck, Michigan State Police said.

The driver that left returned to the scene and fired several rounds into the relative's vehicle, police said.

One of the shots struck the relative in the left bicep.

"This is two people becoming involved in a crash and then not being able to de-escalate the conversation afterward," stated F/Lt Mike Shaw, MSP Public Information Officer. "And as we see too often, one returns and cowardly uses a gun to settle a simple traffic crash."

MSP Canine units recovered seven 9mm casings. The investigation is going and the suspect is still on the run.

