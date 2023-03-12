Detroit police searching for suspects who shot 22-year-old man leaving gas station

article

Detroit police are searching for two people who shot a man leaving a gas station.

The shooting happened on Thursday, March 2, at around 10:35 p.m. in the 8300 block of Woodward.

Police say the suspects shot a 22-year-old male victim as he exited the gas station.

The suspects then fled the location northbound on Woodward in a newer white

Chrysler Pacifica with two sunroofs.

The victim was privately conveyed to a local hospital and has since been released.

If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information about this crime, call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime

Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

