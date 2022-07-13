Suspect shoots man with shotgun at Flat Rock mobile home park before fleeing police

A man shot another man before leading police on a chase Tuesday night in Flat Rock.

Police were called to the 24000 block of Chippewa Drive in the Deerfield Estates mobile home park on a report that a man was running and shooting a shotgun just before 8 p.m. A second caller said a 55-year-old man at their home had been shot and needed an ambulance.

When police arrived, they saw the suspect, a 52-year-old man, leaving in a maroon Chevrolet pickup truck.

Officers followed the suspect out of the neighborhood and onto Peters Road. They pursued him east on Vreeland Road, onto Hall Road, and onto Gibraltar Road before he tried to get onto I-75.

Police said the suspect lost control and drove into high weeds. He was taken into custody without further incident, and a shotgun was recovered from his truck.

The man who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect suffered minor injuries. Both men were taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing. Police said there is no threat to the public.