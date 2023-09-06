Suspect shoots, torches Michigan State Police vehicles

Michigan State Police are looking for a suspect who shot at and lit multiple patrol vehicles on fire early Wednesday.

The vehicles were parked at the Sault Ste. Marie Post in the Upper Peninsula when police say a man shot them with a rifle and lit them on fire around 3:30 a.m. The vehicles were empty at the time.

Police only have a vague description of the suspect, a white man wearing camouflage and driving a silver Honda CRV.

If you have information or see the suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous, call police at 906-632-2217 or 911.

MSP said that "out of an abundance of caution" people are asked to avoid non-essential business at all posts Wednesday.