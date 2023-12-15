Suspect shot by Sterling Heights police after fleeing officers in stolen car

A driver who sped away from Sterling Heights police Thursday night is now hospitalized after being shot by officers.

Police said officers pulled over a Chrysler 300 that was driving without its lights on and had tinted windows in the area of Carbon Drive south of 15 Mile Road around 11:15 p.m. When officers approached the car, police say the driver sped away.

Officers chased the driver as he reached speeds of 60 mph in the subdivision before pulling onto Forrer Court, a dead-end street. Police said the officers again approached the driver, who tried to speed away again.

"The vehicle attempted to flee, putting our officers in danger. One of our officers opened fire on the vehicle, striking the suspect multiple times, and he was injured," Sterling Heights Police Lt. Mario Bastianelli said.

At least seventeen evidence markers dotted the scene after the shooting.

Bastianelli said officers rendered aid before the suspect was taken to a hospital, where he is listed as stable. An officer who was injured was treated and released.

Police said they determined the 300 was stolen from Detroit.

Michigan State Police are now handling the investigation.