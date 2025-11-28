Expand / Collapse search

Suspect shot by police in Brownstown Township Friday night

By Dave Herndon
Published  November 28, 2025 10:11pm EST
BROWNSTOWN TWP. (FOX 2) - Sources confirmed Friday night that no officers were hurt following a shooting that involved at least one police officer and a suspect in Brownstown Township.

The same sources said the incident started as a domestic situation, before police got involved. 

The suspect was transported to an area hospital after the shooting, in the area of Beech Daly and Pennsylvania. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

