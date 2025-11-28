Suspect shot by police in Brownstown Township Friday night
BROWNSTOWN TWP. (FOX 2) - Sources confirmed Friday night that no officers were hurt following a shooting that involved at least one police officer and a suspect in Brownstown Township.
The same sources said the incident started as a domestic situation, before police got involved.
The suspect was transported to an area hospital after the shooting, in the area of Beech Daly and Pennsylvania.
