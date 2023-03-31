Suspect sketch in child sexual assault released by Ypsilanti police

article

Police need help to identify a sexual assault suspect wanted for attacking a child in Ypsilanti.

A sketch has been released of a man who investigators say has a tattoo on his upper left arm of a cross and wording referencing God, according to the victim.

Although police say it is unconfirmed, the victim advised that the suspect's name may be close to Dale or Dan and lives in Ypsilanti. The suspect may also have a relative who goes by "Trey".

Anyone with information regarding the suspect, contact Det. Sgt Jessica Lowry (734-368-8784) or the Ypsilanti Polcie Department tip line at 734-292-5429.

