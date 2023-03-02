Suspect still wanted after brutal beating of victims after they shoveled his snow last winter in Detroit

article

Antoine Powers-McClain is still on the run a year after police say he brutally beat two people in the basement of his Detroit home, killing one of them.

Police said Powers-McClain asked Parish Howell and a woman to shovel his snow in the 9000 black of Stout near Cathedral on Feb. 14, 2022. Once the two were done, he gave them crack cocaine and asked them to go into his basement.

Once downstairs, he is accused of beating McClain over the head with a rifle and severely injuring the woman by hitting her with a firearm. He killed Howell and told the woman he would kill her too if she said anything, police said.

Antoine Jamal Powers-McClain

Powers-McClain then drove the woman to the 600 block of Greenfield Road, where she was able to escape.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to Powers-McClain's arrest.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds with an average build. He last had shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information about Powers-McClain's whereabouts is asked to submit tips to 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1800speakup.org.